From left, Texas Army National Guard Spc. Daniel Felipe and Spc. Juan Villa, combat engineers with the 442nd Engineer Mobility Augmentation Company, rescue a simulated casualty from a derailed train car during a search and rescue exercise at Guardian Response 2023 on Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, April 24, 2023. Guardian Response 2023 is the culminating training event for the on-call response forces who would support civilian authorities in case of any man-made or natural disaster in the United States, with the goal to save lives an reduce human suffering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7767912
|VIRIN:
|230424-A-IF990-050
|Resolution:
|6242x4161
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 442nd Engineers train at Guardian Response 23 [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT