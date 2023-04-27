1st Lt. John Darden and Ssg. Jacob Stein, Soldiers from the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division complete the “X Mile” run event to finish out this year's 2023 Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 24, 2023. During the “X Mile” run event, competitors complete an unknown amount of miles as well as stations with exercises and obstacles. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mason Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:44 Photo ID: 7765355 VIRIN: 230424-A-AO831-951 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.98 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Best Sapper Competition [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.