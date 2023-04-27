1st Lt. John Darden and Ssg. Jacob Stein, Soldiers from the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division complete the “X Mile” run event to finish out this year's 2023 Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 24, 2023. During the “X Mile” run event, competitors complete an unknown amount of miles as well as stations with exercises and obstacles. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 16:44
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
