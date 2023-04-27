2023 Best Sapper Competition

1st Lt. Charlotte Kuhn, a Soldier from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division performs an overhead press as part of the day 0 physical fitness test in downtown Waynesville, Missouri on April 21, 2023. The Best Sapper competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mason Nichols)

Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US