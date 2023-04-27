Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Best Sapper Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    2023 Best Sapper Competition

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sfc. Cody St.Germain, a Soldier from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division tosses a grappling hook to clear an area for trip wires and land mines at a station on Day one of the 2023 Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 22, 2023. Sappers are considered the most elite combat engineers in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mason Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:44
    Photo ID: 7765353
    VIRIN: 230422-A-AO831-920
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Best Sapper Competition [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Best Sapper Competition
    2023 Best Sapper Competition
    2023 Best Sapper Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th Mountain Division combat engineers complete annual Best Sapper Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Best Sapper Competition
    7th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    41st Brigade Engineer Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT