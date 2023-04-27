Sfc. Cody St.Germain, a Soldier from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division tosses a grappling hook to clear an area for trip wires and land mines at a station on Day one of the 2023 Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 22, 2023. Sappers are considered the most elite combat engineers in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mason Nichols)
10th Mountain Division combat engineers complete annual Best Sapper Competition
