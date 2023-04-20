Darren Hill, 23rd Force Support Squadron school liaison officer, right, congratulates Al Swilley, Pine Grove Elementary School principal, left, during an award ceremony at Pine Grove Elementary School, Valdosta, Georgia, April 24, 2023. Hill works closely to assist in taking care of service members’ children through the local schools by hiring Military Family Life Counselors, coordinating school visits and military guest speakers at career fairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 12:00 Photo ID: 7762280 VIRIN: 230424-F-NU502-2079 Resolution: 4970x3313 Size: 15.79 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.