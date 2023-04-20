Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award [Image 4 of 4]

    GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Darren Hill, 23rd Force Support Squadron school liaison officer, right, congratulates Al Swilley, Pine Grove Elementary School principal, left, during an award ceremony at Pine Grove Elementary School, Valdosta, Georgia, April 24, 2023. Hill works closely to assist in taking care of service members’ children through the local schools by hiring Military Family Life Counselors, coordinating school visits and military guest speakers at career fairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

