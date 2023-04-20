Representatives from Berrien Middle School accept the Military Flagship School Award during an award ceremony in Nashville, Georgia, April 24, 2023. This is the first year that Berrien Middle School has received this award; the faculty and staff value the relationship between the school and Moody Air Force Base, and work hard to provide a great educational experience to students and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|04.24.2023
|04.26.2023 12:00
|7762278
|230424-F-NU502-1034
|5568x3712
|17.47 MB
|NASHVILLE, GA, US
|1
|1
GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award
