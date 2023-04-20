Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award [Image 2 of 4]

    GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award

    NASHVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from Berrien Middle School accept the Military Flagship School Award during an award ceremony in Nashville, Georgia, April 24, 2023. This is the first year that Berrien Middle School has received this award; the faculty and staff value the relationship between the school and Moody Air Force Base, and work hard to provide a great educational experience to students and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Georgia Department of Education
    GDOE
    Military Flagship School Award
    Berrien Middle School

