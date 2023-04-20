Representatives from Berrien Middle School accept the Military Flagship School Award during an award ceremony in Nashville, Georgia, April 24, 2023. This is the first year that Berrien Middle School has received this award; the faculty and staff value the relationship between the school and Moody Air Force Base, and work hard to provide a great educational experience to students and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 12:00 Photo ID: 7762278 VIRIN: 230424-F-NU502-1034 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 17.47 MB Location: NASHVILLE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.