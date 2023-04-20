Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award [Image 3 of 4]

    GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from Pine Grove Elementary School accept the Military Flagship School Award in Valdosta, Georgia, April 24, 2023. PGES was the first school in the district to receive a Military Family Life Counselor to help military children academically and emotionally while they attend school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 12:00
    Photo ID: 7762279
    VIRIN: 230424-F-NU502-2069
    Resolution: 5095x3397
    Size: 15.19 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    Georgia Department of Education
    GDOE
    Military Flagship School Award
    Pine Grove Elementary School

