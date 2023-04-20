Representatives from Pine Grove Elementary School accept the Military Flagship School Award in Valdosta, Georgia, April 24, 2023. PGES was the first school in the district to receive a Military Family Life Counselor to help military children academically and emotionally while they attend school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award
