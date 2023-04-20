GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award

Representatives from Pine Grove Elementary School accept the Military Flagship School Award in Valdosta, Georgia, April 24, 2023. PGES was the first school in the district to receive a Military Family Life Counselor to help military children academically and emotionally while they attend school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

