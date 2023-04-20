GDOE presents 2 local schools with Military Flagship School Award

Richard Wood, Georgia Department of Education superintendent of schools, speaks to Berrien Middle School students and faculty during a Military Flagship School Award ceremony in Nashville, Georgia, April 24, 2023. Each year the Georgia Department of Education selects eight schools across the state to present the Military Flagship School Award to schools that go above and beyond to take care of their military affiliated students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

