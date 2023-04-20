Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault

Cast and crew members take a bow at the end of the play, “The Introduction,” in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on April 20, 2023. The play aimed to educate service members on warning signs and prevention steps to take in cases of sexual assault and harassment. The DoD Safe Helpline, is a secure, confidential and anonymous crisis support service available to all military personnel that connects victims to local and military-affiliated agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

