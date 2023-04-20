Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault [Image 4 of 4]

    Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Cast and crew members take a bow at the end of the play, “The Introduction,” in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on April 20, 2023. The play aimed to educate service members on warning signs and prevention steps to take in cases of sexual assault and harassment. The DoD Safe Helpline, is a secure, confidential and anonymous crisis support service available to all military personnel that connects victims to local and military-affiliated agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 05:29
    Photo ID: 7761732
    VIRIN: 230420-F-EX065-1271
    Resolution: 4913x3314
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault
    Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault
    Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault
    Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    SAPR
    SAAP
    jointefforts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT