Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault

U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, poses for a group photo with team representatives of Ramstein Air Base Sexual Assault and Prevention Awarness, and U.S. Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, and Russell Jordan, risk reduction program coordinator, on April 20, 2023 at Ramstein AB, Germany. "The Introduction," a play performed at the Hercules Theater, commemorates Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and aimed to educate service members on sexual assault prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

