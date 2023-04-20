A cast member enacts a scene during the play, “The Introduction,” at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on April 20, 2023. The play, produced by Russell Jordan, Substance Abuse Program Risk Reduction Program Coordinator Manager for the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, was hosted in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and aimed to raise awareness among service members on sexual assault prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 05:29 Photo ID: 7761731 VIRIN: 230420-F-EX065-1222 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.58 MB Location: RAMSTIEN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.