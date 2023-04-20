Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault

U.S. Air Force and Army actors perform “The Introduction” play, April 20, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, in honor of Sexual Assault Awarness and Prevention Month. The play aimed to educate service members on preventative strategies and signs of possible sexual assault and harassment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

Date Taken: 04.20.2023
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE