    Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault [Image 2 of 4]

    Air Force and Army team-up against sexual harassment and assault

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Army actors perform “The Introduction” play, April 20, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, in honor of Sexual Assault Awarness and Prevention Month. The play aimed to educate service members on preventative strategies and signs of possible sexual assault and harassment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 05:29
    Photo ID: 7761730
    VIRIN: 230420-F-EX065-1153
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    SHARP
    SAPR
    SAAP
    jointefforts

