Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor Ribbon Cutting

U.S. Naval Base Guam (April 26, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson poses for a photo with Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor following a ribbon cutting ceremony at U.S. Naval Base Guam, April 25.
The 52,000 square-foot sate-of-the-art facility will provide eligible patients with expanded dental, optometry, audiology, radiology, laboratory, and physical therapy services, among others.
(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 02:23
|Photo ID:
|7761577
|VIRIN:
|230425-N-LS152-1707
|Resolution:
|2400x1167
|Size:
|802.29 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
