U.S. Naval Base Guam (April 26, 2023) - Guam Relocation Project Office Director Kato Takuro, Japan Ministry of Defense, offers remarks during the Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor ribbon cutting ceremony at U.S. Naval Base Guam, April 25.



The 52,000 square-foot sate-of-the-art facility will provide eligible patients with expanded dental, optometry, audiology, radiology, laboratory, and physical therapy services, among others.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 02:23 Photo ID: 7761572 VIRIN: 230425-N-LS152-1545 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 794.35 KB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor Ribbon Cutting [Image 7 of 7], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.