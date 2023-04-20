U.S. Naval Base Guam (April 26, 2023) - Capt. David Barrows, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, offers remarks during the Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor ribbon cutting ceremony at U.S. Naval Base Guam, April 25.
The 52,000 square-foot sate-of-the-art facility will provide eligible patients with expanded dental, optometry, audiology, radiology, laboratory, and physical therapy services, among others.
(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)
