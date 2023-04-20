Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor Ribbon Cutting [Image 5 of 7]

    Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor Ribbon Cutting

    GUAM

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    U.S. Naval Base Guam (April 26, 2023) - Civilian personnel of the new Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor gather for a photo following a ribbon cutting ceremony at U.S. Naval Base Guam, April 25.

    The 52,000 square-foot sate-of-the-art facility will provide eligible patients with expanded dental, optometry, audiology, radiology, laboratory, and physical therapy services, among others.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 02:23
    Location: GU
