    III MIG Connects with Generation Z [Image 4 of 5]

    III MIG Connects with Generation Z

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Marian King, a chaplain with Chaplain’s Religious Enrichment Development Operation Okinawa and Marines and Sailors with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group engage in an activity during the Connecting with Generation Z class on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2023. Connecting with Generation Z is a class taught to highlight the attributes of different generations within the Corps, focusing to further improve a unit’s combined strength and cohesiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

