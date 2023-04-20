Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG Connects with Generation Z [Image 3 of 5]

    III MIG Connects with Generation Z

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Rio S. Gallegos, an operations officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Marian King a chaplain with Chaplain’s Religious Enrichment Development Operation Okinawa, review generational slang during the Connecting with Generation Z class on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2023. Connecting with Generation Z is a class taught to highlight the attributes of different generations within the Corps, focusing to further improve a unit’s combined strength and cohesiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

