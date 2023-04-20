U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Rio S. Gallegos, an operations officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Marian King a chaplain with Chaplain’s Religious Enrichment Development Operation Okinawa, review generational slang during the Connecting with Generation Z class on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2023. Connecting with Generation Z is a class taught to highlight the attributes of different generations within the Corps, focusing to further improve a unit’s combined strength and cohesiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

This work, III MIG Connects with Generation Z [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.