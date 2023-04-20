III MIG Connects with Generation Z

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Martin, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, introduces Marines and Sailors with III MIG to the Connecting with Generation Z class on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2023. Connecting with Generation Z is a class taught to highlight the attributes of different generations within the Corps, focusing to further improve a unit’s combined strength and cohesiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

