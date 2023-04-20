U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Marian King, a chaplain with Chaplain’s Religious Enrichment Development Operation Okinawa and Marines and Sailors with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group engage in an activity during the Connecting with Generation Z class on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2023. Connecting with Generation Z is a class taught to highlight the attributes of different generations within the Corps, focusing to further improve a unit’s combined strength and cohesiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 01:26
|Photo ID:
|7761541
|VIRIN:
|230425-M-KL119-1034
|Resolution:
|5157x7732
|Size:
|14.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MIG Connects with Generation Z [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT