Service members meet with industry professionals during a technology exposition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 19, 2023. The event allows units and service members the opportunity to discover technologies and services that may be of use to solve key challenges, while industry partners gain a chance to more accurately understand our requirements to adjust and enhance what they can offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
|04.19.2023
|04.25.2023 19:27
|7761233
|230419-F-UN330-1014
|8256x5504
|35.02 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
This work, Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
