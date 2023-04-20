Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo

Service members meet with industry professionals during a technology exposition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 19, 2023. The event allows units and service members the opportunity to discover technologies and services that may be of use to solve key challenges, while industry partners gain a chance to more accurately understand our requirements to adjust and enhance what they can offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

