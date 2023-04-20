Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The 673d Air Base Wing’s Arctic Spark cell recently partnered with industry professionals to host a technology exposition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 19 and 20.



Thirty-four industry partners attended the event, representing 20 companies, to more than 150 government personnel who visited during the exposition’s two-day run.



“The event allows units and service members the opportunity to discover technologies and services that may be of use to solve key challenges, while our industry partners gain a chance to more accurately understand our requirements to adjust and enhance what they can offer,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. John Sadler, Chief of Staff for Arctic Spark.



Impacts from the event have already been felt, with several units initiating innovation projects and some of the attending companies applying for Small Business Innovation Research funds via AFWERX.



“The imperative we have to accelerate change or lose requires us to connect with our local industry leaders,” said Sadler. “This is not only a means of enhancing our combined problem solving abilities, but also to grow and develop their knowledge and capability to assist us in the future fight.”



“We will continue to connect government, academic, and industry organizations to achieve this as much as possible,” continued Sadler.



Arctic Spark plans to turn the exposition into an annual event, continuing to drive and inspire innovation across the installation.

