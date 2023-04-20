Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo [Image 3 of 4]

    Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Service members meet with industry professionals during a technology exposition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 19, 2023. The event allows units and service members the opportunity to discover technologies and services that may be of use to solve key challenges, while industry partners gain a chance to more accurately understand our requirements to adjust and enhance what they can offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 7761234
    VIRIN: 230419-F-UN330-1005
    Resolution: 7886x5257
    Size: 28.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo
    Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo
    Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo
    Arctic Spark drives innovation with inaugural technology expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    technology
    JBER
    innovation
    Arctic Spark

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT