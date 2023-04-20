Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient

Staff Sgt. Rebekaira Dickerson, far left, and Staff Sgt. Arlena Mapu, far right, with the 627th Air Base Group, met with David and Bonnie Jackson to collect memorabilia belonging to their father, Medal of Honor recipient Col. Joe Jackson. The items will be put on display at the Air Mobility Command headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois when a conference room is dedicated to his memory May 24.

