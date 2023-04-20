Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient

Three airmen with the 627th Air Base Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, from left, Staff Sgt. Arlena Mapu, Staff Sgt. Brandon Rose, and Staff Sgt. Rebekaira Dickerson, helped gather a dozen artifacts to document the life and service of late Medal of Honor recipient Col. Joe Jackson. The memorabilia will be put on display at the Air Mobility Command headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 24.

