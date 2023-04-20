Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient [Image 3 of 4]

    Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Col. Joe Jackson was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. This photo of Jackson and other memorabilia will be on display at the Air Mobility Command headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois when a conference room is dedicated to his memory May 24.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 18:04
    Photo ID: 7761131
    VIRIN: 230425-D-HT007-169
    Resolution: 1399x1732
    Size: 353.15 KB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient [Image 4 of 4], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient
    Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient
    Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient
    Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    627th Air Base Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT