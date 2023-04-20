Staff Sgt. Arlena Mapu, with the 627th Air Base Group, holds the Medal of Honor awarded to the late retired Col. Joe Jackson by President Lyndon B. Johnson for his heroic efforts to save three Airmen in an evacuation during the Vietnam War. The original Medal of Honor citation letter signed by President Johnson will be one of the items on display at the Air Mobility Command headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 24.

Date Taken: 04.25.2023
Location: TACOMA, WA, US
Gathering memorabilia documenting legendary Medal of Honor recipient [Image 4 of 4], by Pamela Sleezer