The solar powered water pumps are highly efficient, cost less, and run well, unlike the diesel-powered water pump that ran on expensive and scarce fuel, was inefficient, frequently malfunctioned, and was time-consuming to repair… sometimes taking weeks to find a mechanic.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 14:44
|Photo ID:
|7760671
|VIRIN:
|230307-D-ED206-173
|Resolution:
|3000x2004
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|YE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Solar-powered water pumps are highly efficient, cost less, and run well. [Image 13 of 13]
