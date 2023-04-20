Ms. Eman Ali Ahmad, inherited 15 acres of land and is a role model in her community.

The successes Ms. Ahmad has experienced, thanks to USAID ERLP’s partner support, have encouraged her to reclaim the remaining ten acres and cultivate new crops, despite ongoing drought and water shortage concerns. Her bold entrepreneurial steps have made her a role model to other women in her community.

