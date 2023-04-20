Ms. Ahmad is growing a more profitable crop—bananas—instead of watermelons and almonds.

Ms. Ahmad, with the help of a farming supervisor who oversees 35 workers, she is growing a more profitable crop—bananas—instead of watermelons and almonds. For the first time she is breaking even financially, and as the only breadwinner, she is supporting her family—her mother and five married sisters and their children, all who suffer from financial difficulties.

