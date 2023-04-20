Ms. Eman Ali Ahmad, inherited 15 acres of land

USAID ERLP’s green energy initiative and partnership with Tadhamon Bank is helping small entrepreneurial farmers like Ms. Ahmad, secure financial services that increase productivity and profit, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and help mitigate the ill effects of climate-related water shortages.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 14:44
|Location:
|YE
