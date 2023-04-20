Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ms. Eman Ali Ahmad inherited 15 acres of land [Image 7 of 13]

    Ms. Eman Ali Ahmad inherited 15 acres of land

    YEMEN

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID ERLP’s green energy initiative and partnership with Tadhamon Bank is helping small entrepreneurial farmers like Ms. Ahmad, secure financial services that increase productivity and profit, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and help mitigate the ill effects of climate-related water shortages.

    Date Posted: 04.25.2023
    Ms. Ahmad is growing a more profitable crop—bananas—instead of watermelons and almonds.
    Ms. Ahmad is growing a more profitable crop—bananas—instead of watermelons and almonds.
    Ms. Ahmad is growing a more profitable crop—bananas—instead of watermelons and almonds.
    Ms. Eman Ali Ahmad, inherited 15 acres of land and is a role model in her community.
    Solar-powered water pumps are highly efficient, cost less, and run well.
    Solar-powered water pumps are highly efficient, cost less, and run well.

