USAID ERLP’s green energy initiative and partnership with Tadhamon Bank is helping small entrepreneurial farmers like Ms. Ahmad, secure financial services that increase productivity and profit, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and help mitigate the ill effects of climate-related water shortages.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 14:44 Photo ID: 7760648 VIRIN: 230307-D-ED206-305 Resolution: 3000x1687 Size: 1.93 MB Location: YE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ms. Eman Ali Ahmad inherited 15 acres of land [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.