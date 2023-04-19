U.S. Air Force Col. Peter French, 52nd Medical Group commander (back left), and Col. William McKibban, 52nd Fighter Wing vice commander, tour the new 52nd MDG clinic wing, April 21, 2023, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The new wing clinic combines all 52nd Medical Group facilities on base into the main clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.1682 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 10:08 Photo ID: 7760044 VIRIN: 230421-F-HH678-1131 Resolution: 6503x4216 Size: 3.56 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd MDG opens new wing clinic [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.