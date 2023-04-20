52nd MDG opens new wing clinic

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany - The 52nd Medical Group hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the new wing clinic opening April 21, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.
    The 52nd MDG main clinic has opened their expanded wing to combine all medical group facilities on base in a consolidated location.

    “Opening the new wing will allow the clinic to collaborate better overall,” said Staff Sgt. Andrea Mayoral, 52nd MDG allergy and immunizations technician. “It will also provide a more convenient experience for both our staff and patients when it comes to training and patient care.”

    The clinic wing features several new facilities to include dental, mental health, bioenvironmental engineering, educating and training, Educational and Developmental Intervention Services, and readiness.

    The new facility was a project the 52nd MDG has been working on for roughly six years with the help of a design and construction execution including representatives from the German Construction Agency LLB Trier, the Army Corps or Engineers, and Defense Health Agency Facilities Enterprise.

    “There have been four teams, four commanders and lots of people that came before us helping to push this project forward,” said Col. Peter French, 52nd MDG commander. “Without that partnership we would not be here today.”

    The 52nd MDG supports the 52nd Fighter Wing’s mission by providing medical and dental services to nearly 9,500 beneficiaries at Spangdahlem AB and four geographically separated units.

