52nd MDG opens new wing clinic

Mr. Roger Vogler, Army Corps of Engineers and Construction, Europe District (right), presents a key plaque to U.S. Air Force Col. Peter French, 52nd Medical Group commander, during the new clinic ribbon cutting ceremony, April 21, 2023, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd MDG hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the new wing clinic opening. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

