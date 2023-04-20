U.S. Air Force Col. Peter French, 52nd Medical Group commander, gives a speech during the new wing clinic ribbon cutting ceremony, April 21, 2023, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd MDG supports the 52nd Fighter Wing’s Mission by providing medical and dental services to nearly 9,500 beneficiaries at Spangdahlem AB and four geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.1682
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7760040
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-HH678-1024
|Resolution:
|6954x4717
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd MDG opens new wing clinic [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd MDG opens new wing clinic
Spangdahlem Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT