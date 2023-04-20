Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 12, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Darrell Collins draws a vaccine dose at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Immunizations Clinic. Collins, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “Immunizations are key to keeping our active duty and their families safe from unnecessary illnesses.” World Immunization Week, April 24-30, aims to highlight the collective action needed to protect people from vaccine-preventable diseases. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    immunizations
    vaccine
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    illnesses

