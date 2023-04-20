JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 12, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Darrell Collins draws a vaccine dose at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Immunizations Clinic. Collins, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “Immunizations are key to keeping our active duty and their families safe from unnecessary illnesses.” World Immunization Week, April 24-30, aims to highlight the collective action needed to protect people from vaccine-preventable diseases. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|7759878
|VIRIN:
|230412-N-QA097-061
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|968.75 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT