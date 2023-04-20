Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGS BAY, Ga (March 10, 2023) - Hospitalman Danielle Casias, a medical lab technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, analyzes a patient’s blood sample. Casias, a native of Montrose, Colorado, says, “I process patient samples and give results to our providers, so they can determine a diagnosis.” Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, April 23-29, celebrates the laboratory staff who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 08:36
    Photo ID: 7759876
    VIRIN: 230310-N-QA097-018
    Resolution: 1458x1716
    Size: 556.8 KB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory
    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay Dental Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    technician
    medical lab
    blood sample
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    analyze
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT