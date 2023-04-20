Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory

KINGS BAY, Ga (March 10, 2023) - Hospitalman Danielle Casias, a medical lab technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, analyzes a patient’s blood sample. Casias, a native of Montrose, Colorado, says, “I process patient samples and give results to our providers, so they can determine a diagnosis.” Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, April 23-29, celebrates the laboratory staff who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

