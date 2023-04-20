Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay Dental Clinic

KINGS BAY, Ga. (March 10, 2023) - Brenda Ketola, Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay dental fleet liaison, confers with dental assistant Alyss Dunham on a patient’s treatment. Ketola, a native of Anaheim, California, says, “I track readiness for 25 tenant commands, ensuring sailors’ dental status is current and that they are deployment ready.” On April 26, we recognize Administrative Professionals Day which recognizes and celebrates the work of secretaries, administrative assistants and other office professionals for their contributions to the workplace. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

