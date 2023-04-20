Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay Dental Clinic [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay Dental Clinic

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (March 10, 2023) - Brenda Ketola, Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay dental fleet liaison, confers with dental assistant Alyss Dunham on a patient’s treatment. Ketola, a native of Anaheim, California, says, “I track readiness for 25 tenant commands, ensuring sailors’ dental status is current and that they are deployment ready.” On April 26, we recognize Administrative Professionals Day which recognizes and celebrates the work of secretaries, administrative assistants and other office professionals for their contributions to the workplace. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 08:36
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    TAGS

    dental assistant
    treatment
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay
    dental fleet liaison

