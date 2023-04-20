Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations [Image 5 of 6]

    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations

    PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    From left to right, U.S. Army Spc. Logan Steptoe, and Spc. Shawn Smith Avenger Air Defense System battle management system operators with the Mississippi Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, facilitate Air Defense Artillery system demonstrations in San Narciso, Philippines April 22. The Guard members are participating in Exercise Balikatan 2023, the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and American counterparts. The Mississippi Guard Soldiers are among 17,600 service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and special operations forces, marking the largest iteration in the exercise’s history. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 06:58
    Photo ID: 7759798
    VIRIN: 230422-A-TA175-0007
    Resolution: 4257x6378
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations
    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations
    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations
    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations
    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations
    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Balikatan
    Mississippi National Guard
    Baliktan 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT