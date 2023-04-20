Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations

U.S. Army Spc. Logan Steptoe, an Avenger Air Defense System battle management system operator with the Mississippi Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, shows a member of the Philippine Navy a remote control unit during an ADA demonstration in San Narciso, Philippines April 22. The Guard members are participating in Exercise Balikatan 2023, the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and American counterparts. The Mississippi Guard Soldiers are among 17,600 service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and special operations forces, marking the largest iteration in the exercise’s history. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

