    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations [Image 2 of 6]

    Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations

    PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Tim Morgan with the Mississippi Army National Guard’s Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, fist bumps with a member of the Philippine Armed Forces, in San Narciso, Philippines April 22, during Exercise Balikatan 2023. This is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and American counterparts. The Mississippi Guard Soldiers are among 17,600 service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and special operations forces, marking the largest iteration in the exercise’s history. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 06:58
    This work, Mississippi Army National Guard members host Philippine Armed Forces for Air Defense Artillery demonstrations [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Balikatan
    Mississippi National Guard
    Baliktan 23

