Guard Air Defense Artillery provides short-range air defense at Exercise Balikatan 23

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes | U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Tim Morgan with the Mississippi Army National Guard's Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, give a patch to a member of the Philippine Armed Forces, in San Narciso, Philippines April 22, during Exercise Balikatan 2023. This is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and American counterparts. The Mississippi Guard Soldiers are among 17,600 service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and special operations forces, marking the largest iteration in the exercise's history. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

SAN NARCISO, Philippines — "We are the eyes in the sky.," said U.S. Army Spc. Breanna Olivieri, a Mississippi Army National Guard air defense battle management systems operator, who participated in Exercise Balikatan 23. "They call us Eagle Eye; we pick up drones, unmanned aerial surveillance, cruise missiles, and any aerial threats," said Olivieri.



Olivieri, and the 1st Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, one of only two National Guard units taking part in this year’s exercise, traveled to a remote seaside location near San Narciso, Philippines, to provide short-range air defense with radar systems and Avenger Air Defense Systems at Balikatan 23 from April 18-26.



In its 38th year, approximately 5,400 Armed Forces of the Philippines and 12,200 U.S. military from the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and special operations forces along with Australian Defence Force personnel took part in the exercise aimed at honing tactical proficiency and strengthen military coordination within the Indo-Pacific.



"The mission is great, just going to the Philippines. All my Soldiers have been able to do things that they would have never gotten to do had they not joined the National Guard," said U.S. Army Capt. Brister Bishop, the commander of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.



"We are training with the Philippine Armed Forces. Their navy, marines, army, and air force have all come out here to review our equipment and discuss partner capabilities. We've been fascinated in learning what the host nation uses for air defense and discovering a lot of the [system] language is common."



During the demonstrations, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Antoine Brown, an Avenger Air Defense System team chief with the 204th, was thrilled to discover that their Philippine counterparts were just as enthusiastic about learning as the Guard members were about teaching.



"They were asking questions that Master Gunners are supposed to ask, so we let them get in the turret and spin it around. They want to learn, and they're eager to know how the system works," said Brown. "I'll bet you if we took them for about two weeks, we could have a team up and running."

Brown added that in addition to the hands-on portion of the exchange, their counterparts' interest also spoke to the overarching importance of regional security.



"To see them asking those questions shows how collaborative they want to be and shows they know the importance of the U.S. being here,” said Brown, adding that it demonstrated the how the exercise contributed to strengthening partner capability in the Indo-Pacific.



The 204th’s participation in the exercise culminated with a live fire April 25. Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr was on hand alongside senior Philippine and Australian armed forces members to witness the event. The Guard members used their Avenger Air Defense Systems, armed with Stinger missiles and .50 caliber machine guns, to shoot down simulated drones.



In addition, the 204th provided aerial monitoring equipment such as Sentinel radars and Forward Area Air Defense operational systems that provided a common air picture for active duty Army and Marine Corps units coordinating for integrated air and missile defense. This information was shared with their higher active duty command element in Tokyo and back to the United States.



"This event enhanced the interoperability of the Philippines and U.S. forces in conducting combined joint operations utilizing both countries' army, navy, and air force assets in conducting maritime security and territorial defense," said Philippine army Maj. Gen. Marvin Licudine, Balikatan 2023 exercise director.



While the exercise was the largest in Balikatan history, Soldiers credit interpersonal relationships forged as the greatest force multiplier.



"The second benefit (in addition to working with international partners) was getting to work with other members of the Joint Force, the Marines and our active duty counterparts," said Bishop. He added that these interactions made for a highly valuable annual training period that could not be replicated elsewhere.



The successful of Balikatan 23 underscores the enduring partnership between the Philippines and the United States, while also reaffirming the National Guard's pivotal role as a globally engaged operational force and a trusted partner within the Indo-Pacific region.