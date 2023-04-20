A visitor to Fort McCoy does some fishing at Swamp Pond on South Post on Aug. 4, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Anglers must have the appropriate Fort McCoy permits and Wisconsin licenses to fish on post. This includes a general Wisconsin fishing license, a trout stamp if fishing for trout, and a Fort McCoy fishing permit. For more Fort McCoy fishing information and to identify which waters are open for fishing, contact visit the Fort McCoy i-Sportsman website at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 00:33 Photo ID: 7759256 VIRIN: 220804-A-OK556-014 Resolution: 4716x3144 Size: 3.38 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Fort McCoy fishing season begins May 6 [Image 26 of 26], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.