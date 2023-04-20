A brook trout caught at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown Aug. 15, 2022. Brook trout is one of the many species of trout in Fort McCoy streams and rivers available to anglers. Learn more by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman website at https:\\ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

2023 Fort McCoy fishing season begins May 6