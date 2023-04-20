2023 Fort McCoy fishing season begins May 6

Anglers try their hand at fishing May 15, 2021, during the Wisconsin and installation fishing season opener at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people went to the installation to fish and try to catch planted rainbow trout and other species. Anglers need a special license to fish at Fort McCoy and special rules apply for the post. More can be found at the post i-Sportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 [Image 26 of 26]