2023 Fort McCoy fishing season begins May 6

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 24, 2023, in Suukjak Sep Lake on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds April 24-25, 2020, at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

