Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first timw

Keystone Lake power plant specialist Tom Henry spoke to members of the Jay O'Meilia family recently who were there to see the mural painted by the artist between 1971-1972. The family members were also able to see sketches drawn by the artist which were the beginning of the mural design. Joined by Henry in this photo are O'Meilia's son Matt and son in law John Walden.

Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Location: TULSA, OK, US