    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time

    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Keystone Lake power plant specialist Tom Henry spoke to members of the Jay O'Meilia family recently who were there to see the mural painted by the artist between 1971-1972. The family members were also able to see sketches drawn by the artist which were the beginning of the mural design. Joined by Henry in this photo are O'Meilia's son Matt and son in law John Walden.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7757888
    VIRIN: 230414-A-MW145-0002
    Resolution: 2056x2564
    Size: 864.5 KB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    This work, Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first timw [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time
    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time
    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time

    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time

    Mural
    Powerhouse
    Keystone Lake
    Stacey Reese
    Tulsa District USACE
    Jay O'Meilia

