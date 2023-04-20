Mermbers of Keystone Lake muralist Jay O'Meilia's family visited Keystone Dam powerhouse recently to view the mural painted by Jay O'Meilia for the first time in person.
L-R :Andrew O’Meilia (grandson), Danny O’Meilia (son), Matt O’Meilia (son), Maddie O’Meilia (granddaughter), Mark O’Meilia (son), Frannie Walden (daughter), John Walden (son-in-law).
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 13:43
|Photo ID:
|7757886
|VIRIN:
|230414-A-MW145-0001
|Resolution:
|3752x2360
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of the Army
