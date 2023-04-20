Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time [Image 1 of 3]

    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Mermbers of Keystone Lake muralist Jay O'Meilia's family visited Keystone Dam powerhouse recently to view the mural painted by Jay O'Meilia for the first time in person.
    L-R :Andrew O’Meilia (grandson), Danny O’Meilia (son), Matt O’Meilia (son), Maddie O’Meilia (granddaughter), Mark O’Meilia (son), Frannie Walden (daughter), John Walden (son-in-law).

