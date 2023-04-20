Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first time

    Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first timw

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Artist Jay O'Meilia painted this mural on site between 1971-1972 at the Keystone Lake powerhouse visitors center in Oklahoma. The concept for the mural sprang from the engineers who develoeped the west, how this part of Oklahoma would be transformed by the lake and paying homage to the Native Americans and others who called the area home.

