Family of Keystone Powerhouse muralist see mural in person for first timw

Artist Jay O'Meilia painted this mural on site between 1971-1972 at the Keystone Lake powerhouse visitors center in Oklahoma. The concept for the mural sprang from the engineers who develoeped the west, how this part of Oklahoma would be transformed by the lake and paying homage to the Native Americans and others who called the area home.

